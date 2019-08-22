Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - An official with the Gateway Project said traffic on both sides of I-85 will be stopped Thursday afternoon as crews work to re-string power lines that were accidentally knocked down by construction crews overnight.
The traffic stoppages will begin at 1 p.m.
Traffic will be released periodically, but the operation is expected to last for several hours.
The northbound exit ramp to Woodruff Road (51-A) will be closed until the repair work is complete.
Traffic lights are also out along Woodruff Road.
Greenville police said officers would be directing traffic throughout the day at Carolina Point Parkway onto Woodruff Road and Market Point Drive as Duke Energy and Pike Electric crews work to restore power in the area.
Part of I-85 in Greenville was shutdown early Thursday morning after the construction crew working on the Gateway Project knocked down a power pole, according to Highway Patrol.
A Greenville police spokesman said a construction crew working in the I-85 median at Woodruff Road may have accidentally struck overhead power lines, which pulled them down and into the path of a passenger SUV headed south on I-85.
That happened around 1 a.m.
Police said the SUV then struck the power lines and utility poles on both sides of I-85 fell down.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the Highway Patrol said.
The interstate was closed in both directions while crews removed the lines from the roadway. The interstate reopened around 3 a.m.
Duke Energy said around 1,000 customers in that area lost power overnight.
Crews had been working overnight to place concrete beams on the new bridge from I-385 south to Woodruff Road.
Police said they would continue to work with troopers and deputies to control traffic in the area until all repairs are completed.
By 10:20 a.m. Duke Energy was only reporting 19 power outages in the area.
Stay with Fox Carolina for updates.
More news: Pickens Co. mom demands answers after school bus mix-up
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.