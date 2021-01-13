HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Hendersonville said one person was killed and four others were hurt on Wednesday after a retaining wall collapsed.
The collapse happened around 9:30 a.m. in the Hajoca parking lot at 1027 Spartanburg Highway in Hendersonville.
Construction crews were working on the wall bordering the parking lot when it collapses.
Officials said one person died in the collapse, two were taken to the hospital by helicopter, one was taken to hospital by ambulance, and one person sustained minor injuries that were treated at the scene.
Emergency responders are working the incident and officials ask people to please avoid the intersection of Spartanburg Highway and Old Spartanburg Highway until further notice.
MORE NEWS - FBI: QAnon backer from Iowa was among 1st to breach Capitol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.