GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The I-85/385 Gateway Project said one eastbound lane of Woodruff Road will close Weather permitting, one eastbound lane of Woodruff Road near Miller Road will close during daytime hours on Wednesday and Thursday, if weather permits.
On Wednesday from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the right eastbound lane of Woodruff Road between Miller Road to Park Woodruff Drive will be closed to traffic for curb and gutter installation.
The same lane will be closed again on Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Traffic will have access to all side roads and businesses.
