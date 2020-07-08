OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Oconee County Emergency Services says two people are alright after their plane malfunctioned while trying to take off on Lake Jocassee Wednesday afternoon, and crashed.
Director of Oconee County Emergency Services Scott Krein says they received the call a little before 1 p.m. in response to the reported crash.
Good citizens assisted the two occupants of the small float plane, helping them to safety and also ensuring the plane didn't sink.
Krein says it appears the plane was trying to take back off after landing on the lake, when something malfunctioned and led to the crash.
The two people onboard were evaluated by a medical team, but are ultimately alright.
Krein wanted to remind the community that while it's fun to enjoy being outdoors during the summer, some of the wilderness can be dangerous - and we must be safe.
