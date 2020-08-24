Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters and emergency crews in Asheville conducted a swift water rescue Monday morning on the French Broad River.
According to the Asheville Fire Department, the rescue occurred near the I-26 bridge crossing.
Officials say two people were located in the river and were rescued by boat.
We're told both the Asheville Fire Department and the Skyland Fire Department took part in the rescue.
