A look at a wildfire on Pogue Mountain near Marion (Marion Fire Department, November 30, 2021)
A look at a wildfire on Pogue Mountain near Marion (Dysartsville Fire Department, Dec. 1, 2021)
A look at a wildfire on Pogue Mountain near Marion (Dysartsville Fire Department, Dec. 1, 2021)
A look at a wildfire on Pogue Mountain near Marion (Dysartsville Fire Department, Dec. 1, 2021)
A look at a wildfire on Pogue Mountain near Marion (Dysartsville Fire Department, Dec. 1, 2021)
MARION, NC (FOX Carolina)- Several fire departments are monitoring a wildfire on Pogue Mountain near Marion, according to the North Carolina Forest Service.
Officials told us that the fire is in a very rough terrain and is causing visibility issues. They added that no buildings are in danger at this time and the fire has burned around 50 to 60 acres of forest and only 30 percent is contained.
According to officials, they are going to access the situation again tomorrow.
The Marion Fire Department announced earlier tonight that multiple crews responded to the scene.
Officials said the fire is highly visible from 226 south and I-40.
NC Forest Service told us that they are monitoring the situation right
We are working to learn more about this situation. We will update this story as more details are released.
