HOPE MILLS, NC (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Cumberland County Department of Public Health said one person has died from brain-eating amoeba after swimming at a water park.
The victim became ill after swimming in Fantasy Lake Water Park in Cumberland County on July 12.
Laboratory testing at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the individual’s illness was caused by Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba commonly referred to as the brain-eating amoeba, which lives in warm water.
Officials said the amoeba does not cause illness if swallowed but can be fatal if forced up the nose, which can occur during diving, water-skiing, and other water activities.
Symptoms of these rare Naegleria fowleri infections start with severe headache, fever, nausea and vomiting and progress to stiff neck, seizures and coma.
This amoeba can cause severe illness up to nine days after exposure. A person cannot be infected by drinking water and the amoeba does not grow in salt water.
Health officials recommend taking the following precautions to avoid the amoeba:
- Limit the amount of water going up your nose. Hold your nose shut, use nose clips or keep your head above water when taking part in warm freshwater-related activities.
- Avoid water-related activities in warm freshwater during periods of high water temperature and low water levels.
- Avoid digging in or stirring up the sediment while taking part in water-related activities in shallow, warm freshwater areas.
Officials are working with the water park to provide guidance and education about the presence of Naegleria fowleri and how to take precautions when in natural bodies of freshwater.
There have only been 145 known infected individuals in the U.S. between 1962 and 2018. North Carolina had five cases during that time period.
MORE NEWS - To curb Hepatitis A outbreak, DHEC wants high-risk groups to get vaccinated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.