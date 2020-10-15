COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina State Election Commission says a record number of citizens are voting absentee, both in person and by mail, estimating that more than 1 million voters will cast ballots before election day.
Chris Whitmire, director of public information for the commission, says 637,000 ballots have been issued as of 5 p.m. Thursday, breaking the record of 517,000 set in the 2016 general election. So far, 388,000 ballots have been returned; a total of 503,000 were returned in 2016.
Thus far, of those 637,000 ballots issued, 221,000 were issued and returned in person. 416,000 ballots have thus far been issued by mail, and 167,000 of those so far have been returned in the post.
Compare those numbers to 2016's data: during that election, 147,000 ballots were issued by mail, with 133,000 returned in the post. The total of ballots issued and returned in person in South Carolina was at 370,000 in 2016, but as of today in the 2020 election stands at 221,000.
You can check the latest numbers twice daily at this link.
Whitmire notes in person absentee voting is available through November 2, but the deadline to apply for an absentee by mail ballot quickly approaches; if you wish to mail in your ballot, you must apply by Saturday, October 24. You can print the application here, or call or email your county elections office to have one mailed to you. Make sure to sign the voter's oath on the return envelope and have a witness sign and provide their address. This can be any other person. Make sure to mail the ballot back as soon as possible, and check your ballot status online. Note that you can NOT return your absentee ballot to your polling place, but you can return the ballot in person to the county registration office or extension office. Another person can also return it for you by completing the authorized returnee form.
To vote absentee in-person, visit your county elections office or extension office, fill out the application, and cast your ballot.
