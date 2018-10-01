SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- RD Anderson Applied Technology Center said an administrator has been placed on leave following a domestic violence charge.
The school said the assistant director, Connie Elaina Southern, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
According to jail records, Southern was charged with domestic violence, 3rd degree and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on September 24.
The incident report stated Southern began screaming at her husband, then punched him in the abdomen.
Southern was released on bond.
