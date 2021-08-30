SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - All lanes of I-26 are open after a wreck involving a fire truck and tractor trailer on the interstate, according to Spartanburg County Emergency Management.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-26 near exit 35 or Walnut Grove Road.
According to SCHP, a fire truck was unoccupied in the road while firefighters were working a vehicle fire in the area.
The fire truck was struck by a tractor trailer, but no injuries have been reported, troopers say.
