NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- As of May 17, cases of coronavirus in North Carolina have reached over 18,000, NCDHHS officials say.
As of Sunday, there are a total of 18,512 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, including 659 deaths.
NCDHHS says that there are currently 493 individuals hospitalized with the virus.
You can keep up with North Carolina case numbers here.
