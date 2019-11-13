CAMPOBELLO, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officer Jamie Nelson says, after 25 years, this is a first.
"Everything is on the books. Right now, we don't know who. Or what. So that's why we've got to do our job," he said.
After a horse was stabbed in Campobello last Tuesday, he says they've been stumped.
"Right now, we're kind of stuck on 'wait and listen,'" he explained.
Since then a second stabbing of a horse occurred, this time in Landrum across the Greenville County line.
"It was within a 4-mile radius is my understanding," Nelson said.
Nelson added they can't be sure the incidents are related yet, but is disappointed some have already drawn their own conclusions.
"According to the social media world, there's supposed to be all kinds of stuff out there. But we're not getting any calls. Somebody knows something," he said.
Right after these incidents, posts went up on social media, claiming there were several other stabbings across state lines, causing panic.
"The first thing we want to do is reach out to surrounding counties and see if they have any information," said Nelson.
FOX Carolina did the same.
Both Polk and Henderson counties tell FOX Carolina there are no cases of horse stabbings being worked at this time.
But horse owners like Craig Howell say that no matter the specifics, two attacks is already enough to cause alarm.
"We set a reward fund up yesterday," he explained.
His horse, Sarah, was the first one stabbed in Campobello last Tuesday. He's upset Animal Control didn't arrive until two days after it happened.
"We appreciate all the support we've gotten from the community, and we encourage people to keep a vigilant eye out," Howell said.
Nelson admitted today, a miscommunication delayed them at first. But he says they're on the case now.
"The main thing right now is: everyone remain calm," Nelson urged. "We don't need to be throwing wood on a fire that isn't a bonfire quite yet."
