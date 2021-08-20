ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County officials announce that they set a new local employment record in July.
Officials say that The Local Area Employment Statistic Report released on Friday showed that 89,322 residents were employed in July 2021. This number beats the previous record of 88,841 from June of 2019, according to officials. They add that local employment increased by more than 3,000 since July of 2020.
“We are finally getting back to where we might have been had the pandemic not struck our nation”, said Council Chair Tommy Dunn. “I can assure everyone that County Council will do all in its power to build upon and sustain this momentum, because people are still hurting out there”.
Officials say that the county's unemployment rate in July was 4%. The unemployment rate in July of 2020 was 7.2%, according to officials.
Anderson County's labor also reached an all-time high during July. Labor exceeded 93,000 for the first time ever, according to officials.
