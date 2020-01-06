BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) A person under the age of 65 is the first victim of the flu this season in Buncombe County, officials announced Monday.
Buncombe County Health and Human Services said as of December 28, 2019, there have been ten flu-related deaths in the state of North Carolina.
“Flu can be devastating to individuals and families. While it is typically more serious for those older than 65 years of age, it can have serious health consequences even for young, healthy people,” said BCHHS Medical Director, Dr. Jennifer Mullendore.
Mullendore advises that the flu can be very serious for those with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, and children under the age of five.
She continues, “It is not too late to get a flu vaccine and we encourage everyone to get immunized as soon as they are able.”
Officials urge people, especially during this time of year, to make sure they're taking all steps that they can to prevent not only getting the flu - but spreading it.
Once infected, a person can spread the virus as soon as one day before they're sick and up to seven days after they're sick.
For more information on flu immunization, you can check out the North Carolina Department of Public Health's website.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies seize 39 dogs amid investigation into possible 'puppy mill' operation at Greenville property
Coroner: 20-year-old killed defending mother during domestic dispute in Anderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.