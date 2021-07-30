SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials from the I-85 Widening Project announce that there will be a temporary detour between Exit 80 and Exit 87 this weekend.
The roads will be closed between 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on the night of July 31/August 1. This closure will allow for the CSX span over I-85 to be set, according to officials.
Northbound I-85 traffic will detour onto the I-85 northbound off-ramp at Exit 80, onto Gossett Road, left onto Cannons Campground Road, left onto Battleground Road and right onto Edgefield Road. Driver will then get back onto I-85 using the Edgefield Road northbound on-ramp at Exit 83
Southbound I-85 traffic will detour onto the I-85 southbound off-ramp at Exit 87, go straight across Green River, turn right onto Webber Road, right onto Swofford Rd, left onto Mt Olive Rd, left onto SC 110, right onto Mayo Road and left onto US-221 (Chesnee Highway). Drivers will then get back onto I-85 using the southbound on-ramp at Exit 78.
More news: Rutherfordton PD: Officers are searching for person wanted for questioning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.