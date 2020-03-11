ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina) The executive director of the GEICO Nationals announced that the tournament will be moved from New York to the Upstate amid coronavirus concerns.
The tournament features several top-ranked high school basketball teams throughout the country. It was originally scheduled to take place at Christ the King High School in Queens, New York April 2-4.
Executive Director Rashid Ghazi says they're now moving the tournament to Dorman High School in Roebuck. He said the decision allows a majority of the twelve participating teams to bus to the venue.
He also says their goal is to provide a safe environment, health-wise, for all student-athletes, coaches and fans.
🚨 GEICO Nationals news: a statement regarding change of venue. #GEICONationals pic.twitter.com/kfUdZ9XtWR— Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) March 11, 2020
Ghazi's full statement is below:
Due to on-going health concerns posed by novel coronavirus (COVID-19), we have decided to move the GEICO Nationals from Christ of the King High School in Queens, NY to Dorman High School in Roebuck, SC. The move will allow a majority of the 12 teams participating the ability to bus to the venue. Our goal for making the location change is to provide as safe an environment as possible for the health of the student-athletes, coaches and fans. We are grateful to Christ the King for their understanding and partnership, and also to Dorman for accommodating us on extremely short notice. We are still evaluating fan attendance and will make an announcement closer to the event date. Team selection and brackets will be released later this week.
MORE NEWS:
First NBA game to be played with no fans Thursday due to coronavirus concerns
How March Madness is planning to combat the spread of coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.