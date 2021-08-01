COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials from the I-85 Widening Project announce that an exit ramp on I-85 will temporarily close while they finish paving the area.
Officials say that the I-85 southbound ramp for exit 83 is used to get SC 110. Drivers needing to access SC 110 from I-85 southbound will need to take a detour during this closure.
To access SC 110 from I-85 southbound, drivers will need to use exit 87, go straight across Green River Road, turn right on Webber road, right on Swofford drive, left on Mt Olive to SC 110.
The detour should not be in place for longer than 90 days, according to officials.
Anyone interested in learning more can go to www.85Widening.com.
