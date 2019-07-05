LOS ANGELES (FOX Carolina) - Officials in California say another earthquake has rocked Los Angeles.
The USGS tweeted out the preliminary measurement for the quake was at magnitude 7.1. Later, officials corrected to say it was a 6.9 magnitude earthquake.
Prelim M7.1 Earthquake 35.767, -117.605 Jul-06 03:19 UTC, updates https://t.co/uVJBfBodUN— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 6, 2019
The official Los Angeles FD Twitter account also backed the report up, urging residents to drop, cover, and hold on while preparing for aftershocks.
⚠️ #Earthquake #CAquake #LAquake ⚠️ Felt widely in #LosAngeles: Prepare For Aftershocks. When Shaking Starts: DROP, COVER, HOLD ON! ⚠️ #Earthquake #CAquake #LAquake ⚠️ Felt widely in #LosAngeles: Prepare For Aftershocks. When Shaking Starts: DROP, COVER, HOLD ON!— LAFD (@LAFD) July 6, 2019
Similar to previous earthquakes experienced this week, shockwaves could be felt as far east as Las Vegas. Sam Argier, a meteorologist for FOX Carolina sister station KVVU shared a screenshot of a mobile alert indicated the epicenter was near Ridgecrest, CA.
I definitely felt this one. Magnitude 7.1 earthquake. Once again near Ridgecrest, CA. pic.twitter.com/cmsU3aHi89— Sam Argier (@SamArgier) July 6, 2019
We're tracking more updates on this latest earthquake. Stay tuned for the latest.
