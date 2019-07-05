GENERIC - Earthquake 2

(file photo | Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES (FOX Carolina) - Officials in California say another earthquake has rocked Los Angeles.

The USGS tweeted out the preliminary measurement for the quake was at magnitude 7.1. Later, officials corrected to say it was a 6.9 magnitude earthquake.

The official Los Angeles FD Twitter account also backed the report up, urging residents to drop, cover, and hold on while preparing for aftershocks.

Similar to previous earthquakes experienced this week, shockwaves could be felt as far east as Las Vegas. Sam Argier, a meteorologist for FOX Carolina sister station KVVU shared a screenshot of a mobile alert indicated the epicenter was near Ridgecrest, CA.

We're tracking more updates on this latest earthquake. Stay tuned for the latest.

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

