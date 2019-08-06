Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Spartanburg are asking for the community's help finding someone they say is illegally dumping garbage in the county.
According to Jamie Nelson, Director of the Environmental Enforcement Department, the individual has been photographed along Bellew Carver Road in Spartanburg County between 11:30 a.m. and noon on Sunday, August 4.
Nelson says the suspect is driving a white, newer model pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call Environmental Enforcement officers at 864-596-3582.
