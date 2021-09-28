GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) needs help finding 17-year-old Antonio Drummond.
Antonio was last seen one year ago in Greer, according to the agency.
Antonio is described as six feet tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you or anyone you know has information on Antonio's whereabouts, please call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Greer Police Department at 864-848-2151.
MORE NEWS: McDowell County Sheriff's Office loses co-worker from Covid-19 complications
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.