Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding a teen last seen in Spartanburg, SC.
Officials say 17-year-old Brian Gilliam was last seen in Spartanburg on November 15, 2018.
Authorities believe that Gilliam may travel to areas throughout Cherokee County and more specifically Blacksburg, SC.
Brian is said to be 5'10" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Gilliam's whereabouts is asked to call the NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Spartanburg Police Department at 1-864-596-2222.
