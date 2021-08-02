GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Senate Redistricting Subcommittee held a public hearing on Monday for residents to speak on the upcoming redistricting in South Carolina.
According to a handout given by the subcommittee, "redistricting is the process by which a state legislature or other government entity divides an area into new representative districts based upon the area's population." Each representative district votes on the officials that will represent the area at different levels of government.
The South Carolina Senate is getting ready to redraw seven Congressional districts and 46 State Senate Districts during this process, according to the handout.
The subcommittee says they are holding these public hearings so South Carolina residents can talk about their communities and give recommendations.
