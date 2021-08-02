Redistricting Hearing (3)

A look at the redistricting hearing in Greenville, SC on Monday (FOX Carolina, August 2, 2021)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Senate Redistricting Subcommittee held a public hearing on Monday for residents to speak on the upcoming redistricting in South Carolina.

According to a handout given by the subcommittee, "redistricting is the process by which a state legislature or other government entity divides an area into new representative districts based upon the area's population." Each  representative district votes on the officials that will represent the area at different levels of government.

The South Carolina Senate is getting ready to redraw seven Congressional districts and 46 State Senate Districts during this process, according to the handout. 

The subcommittee says they are holding these public hearings so South Carolina residents can talk about their communities and give recommendations. 

South Carolina residents can also get involved by sending recommendations to redistricting@scsenate.gov or by mail to P.O. Box 142, Columbia, S.C. 29202. Residents can also visit Senate 2021 Redistricting (scsenate.gov) to learn more about the process. 

Those interested can read the entire handout given out at the public hearing in the gallery below. 

Redistricting hearing in Greenville on Monday

1 of 5

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.