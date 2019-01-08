MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) – McDowell County Emergency Management said Tuesday people are being asked to voluntarily evacuate the Westwood Chateau Apartments in Marion due to sinkhole concerns.
Officials said engineers determined there is a high threat that a sinkhole could form under the apartment complex.
“A private geotechnical engineer has performed various underground tests and determined that the residents living in this complex need to be immediately relocated due to the potential of sinkhole formation,” officials said in an emergency alert.
An evacuation shelter was opened at First Baptist Church in Marion, located at 99 North Main Street.
