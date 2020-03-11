(FOX Carolina) -- Officials with Clemson University say an individual that was being monitored for a possible case of COVID-19 has tested negative for the Coronavirus Disease.
On Monday, March 9, health officials said they had started monitoring one possible case of COVID-19 in the Clemson community.
The individual, a non-student, was in self-quarantine at their off-campus residence.
At this time, the University of Clemson says their are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Clemson and there are zero cases being monitored at this time.
Right now the University says their are no changes to the academic calendar, including Spring Break.
The latest from Clemson can be found here.
MORE NEWS - Officials: CDC confirms 2 South Carolina coronavirus cases & 5 others are 'presumptive positive,' all in 'good condition'
