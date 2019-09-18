OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Crews are on scene in Oconee County along Keowee Lakeshore Drive after they say an attempt to tow a vehicle went wrong - leaving the car in a nearby body of water.
Officials with both the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Oconee County Fire say no one was injured in the incident near Seneca.
Fire officials said towing crews were trying to get a car onto a trailer when it accidentally fell back into the portion of Lake Keowee. Some oil and gas leaked into the lake, prompting a response from the HAZMAT team.
They are on scene in an attempt to keep the leak isolated and clean-up the mess.
