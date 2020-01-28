GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County School officials confirmed Berea High School was on lockout Tuesday afternoon due to law enforcement presence near school property.
GCS Spokesperson Beth Brotherton said the school had been on lockout since about 4:15 p.m.
"There was no threat made to the school, but as a precaution students were kept inside until administrators were able to proceed with a supervised dismissal," Brotherton said in an email. "BHS will keep after-school activities such as athletic practices inside the building until they receive the all clear from law enforcement."
Greenville County deputies later said they were investigating a fight between a man and woman along Eunice Drive.
Deputies said that situation had been resolved by 5 p.m.
MORE NEWS:
Investigators: Son who reportedly shot his father inside Greenville home found dead in Ohio
Tsunami threat message issued after magnitude 7.7 earthquake off the coast of Jamaica
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.