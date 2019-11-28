INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed his office has been requested by law enforcement to Lake Bowen in Inman amid a search for a boater who was reported missing Wednesday night.
Emergency response crews with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Spartanburg County deputies and firefighters were called to an Inman address for a search and rescue.
FOX Carolina was first tipped off to the scene on Holden Point Drive around 11:45 p.m. Crews were still on scene Thursday morning.
We spoke with Captain Robert McCullough with SCDNR who says two individuals went out on a 10-foot boat to fish. After winds picked up, DNR says they were told by one of the fishermen that the boat began to take on water. DNR later confirmed the boat capsized in the lake.
It's unclear at this time if the boat sank, but McCullough says both men ended up in the water. We're told one of the men was wearing a life jacket and made it back to shore, the other boater did not.
Officials later confirmed the other boater's body was pulled from the water, but an identification has not yet been made. DNR did say both boaters are age 32.
Friends and loved ones on scene say the man is a husband, and father of two. They were "hoping for a Thanksgiving miracle."
The name of the deceased boater has not yet been released by the coroner's office.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office has been on scene assisting DNR with the search.
