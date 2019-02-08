Lyman, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- SJWD Water District cancelled the Boil Water Advisory issued yesterday for their customers and three businesses impacted by the hydrant that was struck by a vehicle in the Lyman area on Highway 358, officials reported.
Bacteriological analysis has confirmed there is no contamination. The water is safe to consume.
