NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Charleston International Airport officials said bomb squad was called after a suspicious item was detected and airport was evacuated.
According to airport officials, at approximately 11:15 a.m., passengers and employees were evacuated after TSA inspectors alerted on what they believed to be a suspicious item.
Officials said the suspicious package was removed from the terminal area and members of the Charleston County Bomb Squad arrived on scene to inspect the item.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., the all clear was given and the terminal was reopened and the suspicious item was deemed not to be an explosive.
FlightAware said the all inbound flights were being held at their origin until the Charleston International Airport reopened.
Airport officials said Charleston County Sheriff, North Charleston Police Department, Berkeley County Sheriff, Dorchester County Sheriff and SLED assisted Charleston County Aviation Authority Police with the incident.
More news: Veterans Day in 2020: quiet parades, somber virtual events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.