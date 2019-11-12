CONCORD, NC (FOX Carolina) – North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety says two teenage boys who escaped from the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center in Concord are back in custody.
Officials said Christopher H. and Mikal M. were last seen on Sunday, November 10.
“Due to the unpredictability of juvenile behavior during an escape, the Department has a high degree of concern for the safety of the juveniles and the public,” the NCDPS wrote on Facebook the day the boys were reported missing.
On Tuesday, November 12, NCDPS said both juveniles had been apprehended.
They say Mikal M. was taken into secure custody a little before 4 p.m. by Hickory Police officers.
Less than an hour later, officials announced US Marshals located Christopher H., and helped return him.
The following agencies assisted in locating the boys:
- The DPS Special Operations and Intelligence Unit
- Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office
- Black Mountain Police Department
- The U.S. Marshals Service
