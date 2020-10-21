GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville Mayor Knox White joined developers and future tenants of the Holland Park complex for a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.
Holland Park will be a mixed-use development off Laurens Road near the planned Swamp Rabbit Trail Extension that offers restaurants, a brewery, outdoor recreation, office space, and a greenspace shaded by 100 year old oak trees, according to its website.
Tenants announced do far include Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery, and The Flying Rabbit
Holland Park is expected to open in 2021.
