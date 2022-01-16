BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Brevard Fire Department said the roof of a building at Brevard College collapsed on Saturday.
Officials said they responded to the scene at around 3:23 p.m. They arrived to discover that roof over the east wing of Jones Hall had collapsed. Officials believe that the weight of the snow caused the roof to collapse but they have not confirmed anything. They added that a structural engineer will assess the damages and determine what happened.
According to officials, 50 students were in the building at the time. However, they all evacuated and no injuries were reported. The collapse damaged parts of the third floor and busted a few water lines.
Officials said the building is off limits right now and there is no estimate for when people will be allowed back inside.
