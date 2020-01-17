SLATER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said Slater Marietta Elementary School went on lockout just after 2:30 p.m. Friday after teachers preparing to dismiss students heard gunshots nearby.
Administrators immediately brought everyone indoors and called deputies to investigate. The district said deputies found a group of people doing target practice in the area.
“Law enforcement assured school officials that there is no danger to the school or to students,” GCS spokesperson Beth Brotherton said.
The school went off lockout and began dismissal at 3 p.m.
“Bus riders will be home approximately 30 minutes late,” Brotherton said. “We appreciate the patience of parents and the quick response from our law enforcement partners.”
