COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s public health officials said Monday that seven people have tested positive for coronavirus on the state and the CDC has confirmed 2 of those cases, but Governor Henry McMaster maintains, “there is no cause for alarm.”
Officials said that 31 tests have been conducted and 24 have been negative.
The latest presumptive positive case involves a person from Camden, officials said.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said there is some evidence of "community spread" in Kershaw County, where Camden is located, and that officials are working with community leaders there to prevent the spread to other communities.
At this point, there are no plans to close schools or government offices in Kershaw County or any South Carolina counties, the governor said.
Thus far, the CDC has only confirmed two actual positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The five others who are "presumptive positive" tested positive for COVID-19 at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory but the CDC has not independently confirmed those cases. It can take up to 48 hours before the CDC can make a confirmation.
Both confirmed patients and the five who have also tested "presumptive positive" in South Carolina are in "good condition," Bell said Monday.
16 people are still being monitored for any signs of symptoms in South Carolina as well.
“It is inevitable that more people will get tested in the days and weeks ahead and that we will see more presumptive positive cases,” McMaster said, but said the best defense remains good personal hygiene.
“South Carolinians should continue their daily routines and responsibilities,” McMaster said.
“If you feel sick, just stay home and contact your doctor,” the governor said, adding that South Carolinians can get a free virtual checkup with an MUSC doctor.
MORE: MUSC offering free virtual screenings for anyone in SC who thinks they may have coronavirus
McMaster said more than 178 people have used the free screening service as of Monday afternoon.
Officials said the people with the greatest risk of contracting the virus are elderly people with underlying health conditions, such as obesity, heart disease, and diabetes
The best advice officials had for South Carolinians on Monday is to stay home from work or school if you feel sick and to avoid public gatherings if you feel sick.
