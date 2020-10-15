HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Haywood Co. Sheriff's Office confirmed that a charge for a man in death of his girlfriend's baby in 2019 had been upgraded to murder. The mother of the child is now facing charges as well
Deputies said Dylan Brian Green has been indicted for First Degree Murder following a death investigation for 10-month-old Chloe Evans in July of 2019.
Deputies said around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, deputies were called to Lookout Lane in the Jonathan Creek community in reference to cardiac arrest of a 10-month-old they later identified as Chloe Evans. Evans was pronounced dead in the hospital at 10:35 p.m.
Deputies also confirmed that Channing Raye Evans, Chloe's mother and Green's girlfriend at the time of the child's death, has also been charged in the case. Evans is charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse through willful act and/or negligent omission resulting in serious bodily injury
Green had been initially charged with felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury in relation to Chloe's death.
