WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The US Forest Service said the fire on Haywood County's famous Cold Mountain grew to more than 120 acres on Friday.
The fire broke out in the Shining Rock Wilderness in the Pisgah Ranger District. The USFS said the Shining Rock Wilderness area and all trails is temporarily closed to all visitors due to the wildfire.
The fire was first reported at approximately 3:00 am Thursday morning. Since then a crew of 30 firefighters have worked to keep the fire from moving in the direction of nearby structures and private land.
The fire was initially reported at 20-30 acres and smoke from it was visible across the Cruso community.
On Friday, the USFS confirmed the fire had spread to about 126 acres.
Firefighters made good progress Friday to enhance structure protection in connection with the Cold Mountain Fire.
Crews say residents of the nearby area can expect heavy smoke throughout Friday night. The fire will continue to be monitored and appropriate action taken as needed, as rain moves into the area on Friday evening into Saturday.
Agencies involved in the response include USDA Forest Service, NC Forest Service Haywood County Emergency Management, Cruso Fire Department, and National Park Service.
Cold Mountain is the landscape that inspired the 1997 novel and 2003 film of the same name.
