MARION, NC (FOX Carolina)-McDowell County Emergency Services say that North Carolina Forest Service officials are monitoring a wildfire on Huntsville Mountain near Marion that started Tuesday afternoon.
McDowell County Emergency Services said crews worked through Tuesday evening to control the flames and continued to work on Thursday.
Officials say about 350 acres have been burned across the mountain as of Thursday evening.
Around 70 percent of the fire has been contained, according to McDowell County Emergency Management.
According to officials, no structures are in immediate danger right now, and no one has been injured by the fire.
They added that there is still no information on how the fire started.
According to officials, over 30 personnel will stay at the scene today to construct more containment lines.
McDowell County Fire Marshal, Andrew Pressley said the statewide burn ban issued on Monday will stay in place until dry conditions no longer pose a serious fire threat.
On Wednesday, officials said that crews on scene continues to work in treacherous terrain to place containment lines around the fire. They also say local fire departments are providing crews to assist with the forest service operations.
We are working to learn more about this situation.
