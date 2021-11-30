A look at a wildfire on Pogue Mountain near Marion (Marion Fire Department, November 30, 2021)
A look at a wildfire on Pogue Mountain near Marion (Dysartsville Fire Department, Dec. 1, 2021)
A look at a wildfire on Pogue Mountain near Marion (Dysartsville Fire Department, Dec. 1, 2021)
A look at a wildfire on Pogue Mountain near Marion (Dysartsville Fire Department, Dec. 1, 2021)
A look at a wildfire on Pogue Mountain near Marion (Dysartsville Fire Department, Dec. 1, 2021)
MARION, NC (FOX Carolina)-McDowell County Emergency Services said North Carolina Forest Service officials are monitoring a wildfire on Pogue Mountain near Marion that started Tuesday afternoon.
McDowell County Emergency Services said crews worked through Tuesday evening to control the flames and continue to work today. According to officials, no structures are in danger right now, and no one has been injured by the fire. They added that there is still no information on how the fire started.
According to officials, over 30 personnel will stay at the scene today to construct more containment lines.
McDowell County Fire Marshal, Andrew Pressley said the statewide burn ban issued on Monday will stay in place until dry conditions no longer pose a serious fire threat.
We are working to learn more about this situation.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
