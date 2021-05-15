Forestry Drive Mobile Home Engulfed by Fire

Officials say that one person was flown by helicopter for medical treatment after a mobile home along Forestry Drive in Pickens County was engulfed in flames. (FOX Carolina / May 15, 2021)

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials with Pickens County Emergency Management confirmed that crews are on scene of a mobile home fire along Forestry Dr. 

Emergency Management says that the mobile home was fully engulfed. 

One person is being flown by helicopter for medical treatment, according to officials. 

