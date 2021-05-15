PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials with Pickens County Emergency Management confirmed that crews are on scene of a mobile home fire along Forestry Dr.
Emergency Management says that the mobile home was fully engulfed.
One person is being flown by helicopter for medical treatment, according to officials.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more on the situation.
