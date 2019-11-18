GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials with the city of Greenville said they will join United Housing Connections (UHC) and the Haynie-Sirrine Neighborhood Association on Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the site of two new affordable housing units.
Officials said the The 1,052-square-foot, 2 bedroom/1 bath units on Urban Street will rent for approximately $720 per month.
Greenville provided $60,000 in HOME funds and land donation for the project. UHC also received funding from HUD’s Continuum of Care Program, which is designed to promote communitywide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness, per a news release.
Learn more at www.unitedhousingconnections.org.
