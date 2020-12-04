GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the Gateway Project said that Exit 36A on the I-385 North collector distributor to I-85 North will be closed to through traffic and detoured starting Friday night, and through the weekend, if we weather permits.
The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and then the road should reopen on Monday morning at 6 a.m.
Officials said the reason for the closure is crews will be making "construction adjustments to the ramp rideability."
Drivers needing to access I-85 NB from I-385 NB will be detoured to Exit 36B, I-85 South, and will follow signs to Exit 46C (291/Pleasantburg Dr/Mauldin Road). From there, drivers will exit onto Mauldin Road, make a left turn at the traffic signal, cross the bridge, and then then turn left to re-access I-85 North.
