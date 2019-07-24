GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville city officials said Wednesday sewer crews have used a colored tracing dye to test some storm drain connections which lead to the Reedy River, so people shouldn’t be alarmed if they see neon yellow or greenish water near downtown Greenville.
Officials said sewer crews used the dye to test storm drain connections in the vicinity of West Court Street and South Laurens Street.
Those storm drain systems connect to the Reedy River near West Broad Street and River Street.
People may see a neon yellow/green color in the river during Wednesday afternoon or evening hours.
Officials said the dye is not harmful to the environment, people or pets and should dissipate fairly quickly.
