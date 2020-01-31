NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- The North Carolina Highway Patrol is charging the driver of a school bus, after it wrecked on Lanning Road, according to troopers.
According to troopers, the collision happened on Friday, just before noon.
The 63-year old bus driver was charged with unsafe movement, when it pulled out in front a truck.
According to a district spokesperson, there were seven students on board from North Henderson High and Apple Valley Middle School. None of which were reported injured. A second bus arrived at the scene and transported the students safely home.
