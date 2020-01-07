Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation made emergency repairs to a drainage box at the Gateway Project.
According to officials, crews noticed Monday night that one of the boxes, which is used to carry storm water off the road, had undermined part of the pavement around the box, making the area unsafe without repair.
Crews closed a lane of I-85 on both sides of the interstate near Pelham Road while they made repairs.
Officials announced just before noon that the repairs on the northbound side were finished and the lanes were back open.
Work continues on the southbound side as crews pour a concrete mixture around the box to prevent further issues.
The southbound inside lane will remain closed until that process is finished later Tuesday.
More news: Stephens County man killed when plane crashes in Jasper County Georgia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.