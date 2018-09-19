COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - The South Carolina High School Football League voted to extend its regular season a week to make up for those games not played due to Hurricane Florence.
Games that were not played this week will be played the week of Nov. 2.
The move means state playoffs will also be pushed back a week. The Class A and Class 2A football finals will be Dec. 7 at Benedict College. The Class 3A, Class 4A and Class 5A finals will take place Dec. 8 at South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium.
Florence hit the Carolinas on Friday then moved through the Palmetto State on the weekend.
