LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A car accident on Indian Mound Road in Laurens County has broken a power pole and caused an outage for over 1300 customers of Laurens Electric Cooperative.
Crews later restored all the power by 7:44 p.m.
Troopers say a driver operating a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling along the road, when they went off the right side, over-corrected, then went off the left side and rolled several times.
Unfortunately the driver was pronounced dead at the nearby hospital. Their identity has not been released yet.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash.
