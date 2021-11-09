LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Only FOX Carolina’s cameras were in the courtroom when an Upstate man was denied bond on charges that include criminal sexual conduct with a minor and buggery.
William Harold Looper appeared in bond court Tuesday.
Solicitor David Stumbo said Looper faces close to 100 years in prison if found guilty on charges involving three victims. According to Stumbo, Looper may face an additional firearm charge for threats he allegedly made against people.
While Looper does not have much on his criminal record, Stumbo said during the hearing, “I think quite frankly his crimes for many years were concealed.”
A judge denied Looper's bond due to the severity of the charges and his belief that he may flee the area.
We’ve also learned that Looper is the father of a man already in jail, accused of molesting and killing a child. William Ryan Looper was arrested back in 2018 following the death of 2-year-old Brantley Smith.
The solicitor is seeking the death penalty against William Ryan Looper in Brantley’s death.
Previously: Solicitor seeking death penalty against man accused of molesting, brutally killing 2-year-old
