SUMTER, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Officials have found a missing endangered man from Sumter, according to Sumter Police.
According to SLED, 76-year-oldDennis Michael Selvig was last seen on Powhattan Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at around 4 p.m.
SLED officials say Selvig is 6-feet tall, weighs 184 pounds, and has brown eyes and grey hair.
They also say he was seen driving a 2011 blue Honda Pilot with a SC tag number of RZL676. Officials say he was spotted at 8:26 p.m. on US 521 South near I-20 in Camden, South Carolina traveling Southbound.
If anyone sees him contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700, the nearest law enforcement agency or dial 911.
