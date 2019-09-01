PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A fire broke out at an apartment along Emily Lane Saturday night, leaving a family without a home.
The South Greenville Fire Department responded to the scene around 9:01 p.m. to find light smoke throughout the affected apartment.
Firefighters say an activated sprinkler system extinguished the fire prior to their arrival. Through an investigation, they determined the fire was caused by unattended food that was left on the kitchen stove.
There was some light smoke and water damage to the apartment, but thankfully there were no injuries reported.
The American Red Cross is now assisting the family who was affected, three adults and two children.
MORE NEWS
Lowe's prepares to help Southeastern states ahead of Hurricane Dorian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.