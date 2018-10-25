LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A fire that broke out at an old glass plant in Laurens is under investigation.
Laurens City Fire chief Bill Hughes says crews from both the city and county fire departments responded to the warehouse fire around 9:54 p.m. Thursday.
The doors to the plant, located on Church Street, were open when fire crews arrived.
Crews did get the flames extinguished quickly, but a FOX Carolina photographer noted visible external damage to the building.
Because of the suspicious nature of the fire, Hughes says police and fire officials are investigating the blaze.
